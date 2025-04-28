Dorner Releases C3 Compact Curve Conveyor

Dorner has introduced the C3 Compact Curve Conveyor. This product can be used in many applications, including confectionery, packaged goods and food handling.

Joining Dorner’s collection of belted conveyors, the C3 utilizes food-grade belting to move products through curves up to 180° while maintaining the leading edge. The C3 is a versatile conveyor that fits with Dorner’s low-profile industrial conveyor lines and sanitary AquaGard LP.

The C3 is a fully configurable conveyor with 45°, 90° and 180° options in a variety of widths, allowing customization to a company’s requirements. The C3 provides transfers of products as low as 25 mm because of its small pulley and material-handling capabilities. The C3 is BISSC-certified and has FDA-approved belting and plastics, allowing for security in knowing that, with industry-standard cleaning processes, food products can travel without cross-contamination.

With its multiple curve angles, the C3 is an automation solution for a facility that needs to increase its production within the confines of a small area. The flexibility and precision that the C3 provides allows manufacturers to ensure that products can be transported to the right place and in the right position and orientation.

Attributes of the C3 Compact Curve Conveyor