Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Pieces at Kroger

Beyond Meat, Inc. recently rolled out Beyond Chicken Pieces nationally at over 1,900 Kroger stores across the U.S. With fans taking to Beyond Meat’s social media channels to request the return of unbreaded chicken, the Beyond Chicken Pieces offer consumers the taste of unbreaded chicken with the added nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

Made from simple ingredients, including avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, the Beyond Chicken Pieces offer 21 g of clean plant protein per serving with only 0.5 g of saturated fat and have no cholesterol, GMOs, or added hormones or antibiotics. These nutritionals meet the criteria of health organizations, including the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program. The Beyond Chicken Pieces are also certified by the Clean Label Project, which recognizes products that meet standards for safety and transparency.

“The Beyond Meat journey began with a game-changing plant-based chicken product, and today — after several years of research to raise the bar on taste, clean ingredients and nutrition — I am thrilled to re-introduce this platform as Beyond Chicken Pieces,” says Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat founder and CEO. “(The) Beyond Chicken Pieces reflect our commitment to ingredient integrity and outsized nutritional benefits, boasting 21 g of plant protein, together with heart-healthy avocado oil. We hope you will join us in enjoying this truly delicious and versatile product made from simple and clean ingredients.”

To highlight plant-based eating, Beyond Meat collaborated with the National Basketball Players Association on a digital cookbook, titled “Go Beyond the Buzzer.” The recipe collection features dishes inspired by NBA athletes, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Cade Cunningham and Kyrie Irving.