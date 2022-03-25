Rolling out at stores nationwide this month, the plant-based jerky is the first product from the two companies’ joint venture. Beyond Meat Jerky is made to be a full-flavored, on-the-go snack experience that furthers the companies’ shared passion for creating products that are better for both people and the planet.

Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow roasted to offer the savory experience of traditional beef jerky in three flavors: Original, Hot & Spicy and Teriyaki. The jerky has 10g of protein per serving, no cholesterol and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans— without GMOs, soy or gluten.

Available in three sizes, the jerky is Beyond Meat's first shelf-stable product, unlocking new channels of distribution.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first product from Planet Partnership, our joint venture with Beyond Meat and PepsiCo,” says Dan Moisan, CEO of Planet Partnership. “The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households. It tastes great, it’s a good source of protein, and it's convenient to eat whether you’re on the go, at the office or out on adventures.”

Founded in 2021, Planet Partnership combines Beyond Meat’s technology in plant-based protein development and PepsiCo’s commercial capabilities to bring new and exciting products to consumers. The launch of Beyond Meat Jerky signals the first of many plant-based protein innovations—from snacks to beverages—that can contribute to building a more sustainable food system while positively impacting human health and the planet.