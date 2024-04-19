Beyond Meat, Inc. has launched the fourth generation Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, the most significant update in the company’s history, at grocery stores nationwide.

The new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef contain 21 grams of protein per serving and 2 grams of saturated fat derived from avocado oil, with no cholesterol or added antibiotics or hormones. The products’ meatier flavor and taste were preferred over the previous version in consumer testing, and feedback on the new burger overall has been overwhelmingly positive.

Additionally, at a recent conference of registered dietitians, 94% of attendees said they enjoyed the taste of the new Beyond Burger, viewed it as healthful and would recommend it.

Some of the key changes in the new Beyond Burger & Beyond Beef:

Made with avocado oil for its high levels of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. The shift to avocado oil helped reduce the saturated fat in the products by 60% to 2 grams per serving (75% less than 80/20 beef).

Avocado oil’s smoother, more neutral flavor also allowed Beyond Meat to unlock an even meatier, beefy flavor. Because avocado oil has a higher smoke point, the new beef is designed to sizzle and BBQ even better than before.

Increased protein to 21 grams per serving.

Added nutrient-dense plant-based ingredients including red lentil and faba bean protein.

Simplified the ingredient list, including removing coconut and canola oils.

20% less sodium versus the previous version.

“The beefier flavor and texture of our new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef make them the perfect option to use in a wide variety of recipes,” says Diana Stavaridis, senior culinary manager, Beyond Meat. “They caramelize and brown beautifully when cooked, and offer the juicy, tender culinary experience of beef. From backyard BBQs to family taco nights, we’ve designed Beyond IV to not only be our meatiest, juiciest yet but to also be quick and easy to prepare so that everyone can Go Beyond.”

The nutrition advancements have qualified the fourth generation Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef products to be recognized by the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program.

The debut of Beyond IV follows the expansion of Beyond Meat’s portfolio of products, including Beyond Crumbles and Beyond Steak, which are both certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program

"We’re proud to create products that allow you to Eat What You Love, like a juicy, delicious, sizzling burger, while offering health and environmental benefits to the consumer,” says Akerho (AK) Oghoghomeh, chief marketing officer, Beyond Meat. “We know that health is a top driver for the plant-based meat category, and with the advancements in taste and nutrition of our new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, we’re giving consumers a really compelling reason to make the switch.”

The new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef are rolling out now at major grocery chains nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and more.