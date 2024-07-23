Beyond Meat has debuted a new product line with the introduction of Beyond Sun Sausage.

Filled with wholesome ingredients from vegetables, fruits and legumes, including spinach, bell peppers, yellow peas, brown rice, red lentils and fava beans, the new product is not intended to replicate beef, pork or poultry but rather be its own protein option that comes in three flavors: Cajun, Pesto and Pineapple Jalapeño.

Made with avocado oil, Beyond Sun Sausage offers 12 g of protein per link, has 1 g of saturated fat per serving and has 0 mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones. This nutritional profile meets the rigorous guidelines of leading health organizations, earning Beyond Sun Sausage certification from the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the Better Choices for Life program of the American Diabetes Association.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a completely new innovation to the plant-based category with the addition of our wholesome, flavor-forward Beyond Sun Sausage,” says Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer, Beyond Meat. “Filled with clean, plant proteins including yellow peas, brown rice, fava beans and red lentils, this launch further exemplifies our industry-leading commitment to raising the nutrition bar for plant-based meats and creating delicious, healthy products.”

The debut of Beyond Sun Sausage follows the recent health-focused reformulation of Beyond Meat’s core Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage products in U.S. retail. Now made with avocado oil, Beyond Meat was able to substantially reduce the saturated fat in these core products without sacrificing taste or flavor thanks to avocado oil’s smoother, more neutral palate.

Beyond Sun Sausage is currently available at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country, and the new Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage in gold packaging are available at all major retailers nationwide.