Beyond Meat, Inc. has expanded its Beyond IV product line with the fourth generation Beyond Sausage at grocery stores nationwide.

Featuring enhanced flavor and a meatier texture, Beyond Sausage has been reformulated to advance taste and nutrition as part of the company’s ongoing mission to deliver plant-based proteins that offer significant nutritional and environmental benefits for consumers. This announcement follows the debut of the new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, the most significant renovation in the company’s history.

Some of the key changes in Beyond Sausage:

Made with avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats

Reduced saturated fat by 66% versus the previous version of Beyond Sausage – 2 grams per link which is 75% less saturated fat than traditional pork sausage

17 grams of protein per serving

Simplified the ingredient list, including removing coconut and canola oils

Certified as part of the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program

“The new Beyond Sausage is an incredibly delicious and versatile product that is a must have for your summer gatherings,” says Diana Stavaridis, senior culinary manager, Beyond Meat. “From classic sausage, peppers and onions, to the perfect protein-topper for pastas, salads and more, these juicy sausages grill gorgeously and sear super well thanks to the addition of avocado oil.”

The fourth generation Beyond Sausage Brat Original and Hot Italian-Style flavors in gold packing are rolling out now at grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts and more. The Beyond Sausage Mild Italian-Style flavor is expected to launch later this summer.