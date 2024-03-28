Beyond Meat, Inc. has revamped and expanded its line of Beyond Crumbles, rolling out now at grocery stores across the U.S.

The next generation of the company’s plant-based crumbles offer a good source of protein, are low in saturated fat, and meet the nutrition criteria of the American Heart Association’s distinguished Heart-Check Food Certification Program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life Program.

Beyond Crumbles are bite-sized crumbles that go from frozen to finished in just a few minutes, providing a healthy protein option at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Made with plant-based ingredients, Beyond Crumbles have 12 grams of protein per serving with less than 1 gram of saturated fat and no cholesterol.

These new plant-based crumbles will be available in three flavors: Beyond Beef Crumbles Original, Beyond Beef Crumbles Feisty, and the newest flavor, Beyond Sausage Crumbles Italian-Style, which will be available this summer. Consumers can sauté the crumbles for four minutes in a skillet before adding them to dishes or sauces.

“We continue to innovate across our product lines to deliver delicious taste and health benefits alike,” says Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown. “For consumers who love the taste and versatility of beef, but want to reduce saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet, Beyond Crumbles offer a convenient, healthy protein for the center of the plate. Beyond Crumbles’ strong nutritional profile, coupled with its simple and clean ingredient list, earned the product certification by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.”

As part of Beyond Meat’s commitment to innovating for human health, this announcement follows Beyond Steak’s earlier certifications by the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association. Additionally, the company recently launched its Beyond IV platform, the fourth generation of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, with significant advancements across taste, health and clean label. The Beyond IV products, which will launch at grocery stores across the U.S. this spring, are the result of a multi-year research effort that included working with leading medical and nutrition experts to meet the standards of top health organizations.