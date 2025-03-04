Beyond Meat, Inc. recently expanded its line of Beyond Steak at Sprouts Farmers Market stores from coast to coast. The new line of pre-seasoned steak tips is available in two flavors (Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style), is a good source of protein and low in saturated fat, and meets the nutrition criteria of health organizations.

Designed to deliver the juicy, tender bite of seared steak tips in a pre-seasoned format for added convenience, the new varieties are not only easy to prepare, but also boast a strong nutritional profile, with 20 g of clean, plant-based protein; 1 g of saturated fat per serving and no cholesterol. The Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style are plant-based steak offerings that meet the nutrition criteria of the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program, and they are Non-GMO Project verified.

“The original Beyond Steak was a game-changing product, which has been praised for its tender bite, juiciness and flavor,” says Drew Lufkin, senior vice president of sales at Beyond Meat. “It is one of the top-selling plant-based meat products on the market. For those who enjoy the meaty taste and texture of steak but wish to cut down on saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet, we are thrilled to introduce two new delicious, convenient and heart-healthy varieties of Beyond Steak.”

The debut of the expanded Beyond Steak line follows the U.S. retail launch of Beyond Meat’s newly renovated Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage (Beyond IV), now made with avocado oil, which is high in monounsaturated fats. The company also recently introduced the Beyond Sun Sausage line, a clean-protein option made from plant-based ingredients and certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.

The Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style are now available in the freezer aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country, and the original Beyond Steak can be found at major retailers nationwide. The pre-seasoned varieties are also in the Beyond Steak Chimichurri & Sweet Potato Plate and Beyond Steak KBBQ Bowl. To find a store near you or for more recipes or information, visit www.BeyondMeat.com.