Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat are kicking off the new year with a highly-anticipated plant-based chicken product (not prepared in vegan/vegetarian manner). Beyond Fried Chicken makes its nationwide debut. Beginning Monday, January 10, KFC restaurants across the U.S. will offer Beyond Fried Chicken for a limited time, while supplies last (availability and participation varies).

The plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC. It's packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you'd expect from KFC's iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that's still finger lickin' good.

KFC was the first national U.S. quick serve restaurant (QSR) to introduce plant-based chicken when it tested its first iteration of Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019 as a part of a limited-run test in Atlanta. The launch was a huge success with the test store selling out in less than five hours.

In 2020, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat expanded the test to select restaurants in Nashville and Charlotte. That summer, KFC shared a sneak peek of Beyond Fried Chicken at select restaurants in Southern California, which led to another sell-out in just one week.

Beyond Fried Chicken is served with a choice of your favorite KFC dipping sauce: Honey BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard and KFC Sauce. It is available as KFC's first ever plant-based combo meal with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders.