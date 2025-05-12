Bühler Introduces OptiBake Wafer Oven

Bühler Group is launching OptiBake, the world’s first inductively heated wafer oven. Engineered to boost quality, operational flexibility and efficiency, the OptiBake reduces energy consumption by 50% compared to conventional, gas-fired wafer-baking ovens. The solution is tailored for flat and hollow wafers, supporting customers in achieving operational excellence and sustainability in production.

“With (the) OptiBake, we set out to deliver more than just a new wafer oven,” says Sandra Lutz, head of the wafer business unit at Bühler Group. “We challenged ourselves to combine exceptional wafer quality with unprecedented flexibility, while enabling customers to contribute to sustainability. Our electric induction-heating technology responds to the global demand for higher quality and efficiency, reduced operational costs and a significantly lower carbon footprint.”

For more than a decade, Bühler’s wafer segment has focused on developing technologies that support customer growth while reducing the environmental footprint of production. The OptiBake offers a range of advantages that set it apart from conventional gas-fired or electric wafer ovens. While conventional electric heating has been used for decades, inductive heating offers greater energy efficiency and new possibilities for control.

The OptiBake’s induction-heating system uses electromagnetic fields to generate heat directly within the baking plates, dispensing with open flames and combustion. The result is a process that produces no direct emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO) or nitrogen oxides (NOx). Energy consumption can fall to 50% when compared to gas-fired or electrical wafer ovens, reducing the environmental impact. These emission reductions can also lead to tax and licensing advantages, along with subsidy opportunities.

The environmental benefits of the oven are even greater when powered by a low-carbon electricity mix. In such settings, it can reduce CO₂ emissions and support broader sustainability goals. By eliminating reliance on natural gas, the system also contributes to energy security and supply resilience.

Enhanced Quality and Efficiency

At the heart of the oven’s performance is a newly engineered baking-plate design, specifically developed to produce the highest wafer sheet quality in combination with the inductive-heating system. Paired with a system for individual plate temperature control, it ensures consistent heat distribution throughout the baking process. The ability to fine-tune temperatures plate by plate not only improves product quality, but also allows for flexibility and responsiveness – important for handling recipe changes or varying production demands. In fact, induction heating provides a foundation for process control, enabling the system to respond quickly and efficiently to varying production requirements, ensuring consistent product quality and optimized energy use.

The low baking-chamber temperatures reduce life-cycle costs by minimizing thermal stress on components, such as cables and bearings. The OptiBake also creates a quieter production environment by eliminating burner-nozzle flow noise and simplifies heat recuperation due to the absence of combustion products. Furthermore, the new oven allows for 100% raw-material utilization, as baking scraps do not burn and can be repurposed. Its operation is safe, with no fire hazard, as there are no open flames in the baking chamber. The system is also designed to operate without posing any electromagnetic compatibility (EMV) risks, ensuring safe and interference-free integration into industrial environments.

“With rising CO2 taxes, volatile energy prices and changing consumer demands, companies must act now to stay ahead,” says Johannes Greil, head of wafer product management at Bühler. “(The) OptiBake represents a milestone in industrial baking technology, delivering increased quality, efficiency and flexibility. This powerful combination equips customers to thrive today and remain competitive in the years to come.”

Innovation Award In-Hand

Just launched, the oven is quickly earning accolades, as the OptiBake has been awarded the Lower Austrian Innovation Award 2025. Out of approximately 80 submissions and nearly 30 projects selected in the final phase, Bühler’s OptiBake emerged as the overall winner, receiving the Karl Ritter von Ghega Prize. “Earning this award highlights not only our pioneering innovation, but also the dedication, passion and teamwork that drive our work,” Lutz says. “A sincere thank you to everyone on the team, as well as our network of customers, experts and academic partners, who were fully engaged in the development process.”

Italian confectionery company Loacker began collaborating with Bühler in 2020 to explore zero-emission wafer production. “We are now delighted to be Bühler’s pilot partner, as this project has been on our minds for years and aligns perfectly with our sustainability strategy and our core values, which have been passed down through generations,” says Andreas Loacker, vice chairman of the board at Loacker. “As a family-owned company, we are committed to creating a positive social and environmental impact throughout the entire life cycle of our products.”

“Looking ahead, we expect (the) OptiBake to maintain the high quality of our wafers while significantly improving energy efficiency,” adds Markus Valersi, project manager for engineering at Loacker. “Our goal is to take a major step towards zero-emissions production, supporting our decarbonization targets. This transition is essential to reducing our environmental footprint and making our baking process more sustainable.”

The Wafer Innovation Center Creating Tomorrow

Bühler’s wafer segment offers solutions for flat and hollow wafers, wafer rolls, ice cream cones, soft waffles, wafer snacks and a wide range of related products. The product portfolio is rounded off by other services, including sales, technical support, maintenance and spare parts supply. At the Wafer Innovation Center in Leobendorf, Austria, customers can collaborate with Bühler’s specialists to explore solutions tailored to their needs. The research and development center serves as a resource for continuous improvement and achieving excellence in wafer production.