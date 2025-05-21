FDA and CDC Investigate Salmonella Outbreak in Cucumbers

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella montevideo infections linked to cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. in Boynton Beach, Fla., and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. of Delray, Fla.

Bedner Growers, Inc. voluntarily recalled cucumbers sold at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market between April 29 and May 14. The recalled cucumbers were available at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market in three Florida locations, including Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and West Palm Beach, between April 29 and May 14.

The FDA is working to determine where potentially contaminated products were distributed.

As part of a follow-up inspection in April, FDA investigators collected an environmental sample from Bedner Growers, Inc. that was positive for salmonella and matched recent clinical samples from ill people by Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis. The follow-up inspection was in response to the 2024 Salmonella africana and Salmonella braenderup outbreaks linked to cucumbers grown at Bedner Growers, Inc. Additionally, the FDA’s trace-back investigation has identified Bedner Growers, Inc. as the common grower of cucumbers in the current outbreak.

As of May 16, 26 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella montevideo were reported from 15 states. Of the 23 people for whom information is available, nine have been hospitalized. Of the 13 people interviewed, 11 (85%) reported eating cucumbers.