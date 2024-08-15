The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections with 449 illnesses in 31 states and the District of Columbia. While originally reported as two separate outbreaks, CDC and FDA combined these two outbreak investigations as they shared several similarities, including when and where illnesses occurred, the demographics of ill people and the foods they reported eating before they became sick. Laboratory, epidemiological and traceback data have determined that cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Thomas Produce Company, of Boca Raton, Fla., are likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak; however, these growers do not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak.

Based on traceback information collected, Thomas Produce Company supplied cucumbers to multiple points of service where ill people reported eating cucumbers. As part of the investigation, FDA conducted an onsite inspection at Thomas Produce Company and collected samples. Salmonella Braenderup was detected in samples of canal water used by Thomas Produce Company. Whole Genome Sequencing analysis determined that the water used by Thomas Produce Company contained the salmonella that is a match to a strain of Salmonella Braenderup that is causing some of the illnesses in this outbreak.

Additional types of salmonella were detected in both soil and water samples collected at both Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company. Multiple other strains of salmonella, unrelated to this outbreak investigation, found at Bedner Growers, Inc. matched clinical isolates from illnesses in the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s (NCBI) database that occurred in previous years. CDC and FDA are working to determine whether other positive samples from Thomas Produce Company match historical clinical isolates.

Bedner Growers, Inc.’s and Thomas Produce Company’s cucumber growing and harvesting season is over. There is no product from these farms on the market and likely no ongoing risk to the public.