Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches Invests $5.8M in Expansion

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, a small-batch ice cream company, is investing $5.8 million to move into a new production facility and corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va.

“The opening of Nightingale’s new ice cream production facility is a tremendous win for our Commonwealth,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Not only does it celebrate the spirit of local innovation and entrepreneurship, but it also brings 166 good-paying jobs to hardworking Virginians.”

Established by a husband-and-wife team in 2016, Nightingale Ice Cream manufactures specialty ice cream sandwiches that are non-GMO and free of artificial ingredients and dye. Nightingale is now found in over 5,000 chain and independent grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, The Fresh Market and Harris Teeter. Year over year, the company has doubled in size and has outgrown its current production facility. The new location will serve as a production facility and corporate headquarters.

Led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, Nightingale ice cream sandwiches include 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies and homemade inclusions. The new facility is located on a 5.01-acre lot and was originally constructed in 1983. It is approximately 29,000 sq. ft., with 24,000 sq. ftl designated for production use.

“What began in the kitchen of a Richmond restaurant has grown into something beyond what we ever imagined,” said Hannah Pollack, Nightingale Ice Cream CEO, president and co-founder. “Receiving this support from the Commonwealth is an incredible honor and a powerful vote of confidence in our vision. We’re deeply grateful for the support which will help us accelerate our growth while staying true to our Richmond, Virginia roots. As we expand, our commitment to this community remains stronger than ever.”