Heineken Opens Global R&D Centre in Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander recently inaugurated the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre, Heineken’s new 8,800-m² Global Research and Development Centre in Zoeterwoude, Netherlands. Located next to the brewery in Zoeterwoude, the €45 million center is part of Heineken’s global R&D network and its growth and innovation strategy. Research at the center focuses on enhancing brewing techniques and developing new beers and beverages that meet consumer trends. The investment in the R&D Centre underscores Heineken’s commitment to leadership in the Dutch food technology sector.

Creating Traditions through Innovation

As drinking occasions diversify, consumers are embracing new flavors, more-natural ingredients, and opting for low- and no-alcohol choices. With labs, sensory research facilities, packaging development departments and other resources, the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre will accelerate product development and brewing advances to meet these needs. These innovations can include the next evolution of Heineken 0.0, a premium lager, or other beer options for new serving occasions.

Through this center, Heineken continues to meet consumer needs and beer innovations, ensuring the creation of drinks with brands and experiences for present and future generations.

“Heineken is the world’s pioneering beer company,” says Dolf van den Brink, chair of the executive board and CEO at Heineken. “Innovation is at the heart of who we are. From the creation of our signature A-yeast in the 19th century to the development of Heineken 0.0, we boldly explore new ideas to create legendary drinks, brands and experiences to delight consumers and stay ahead. With the opening of the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre in Zoeterwoude, we are adding a chapter to our pioneering legacy that will shape the future of the category.”

“As a vital part of our EverGreen Strategy, this center enables us to innovate faster and smarter, helping us to create distinctive beers and drinks, improve our brewing processes and reduce our impact on the planet,” van den Brink adds. “It brings us closer to our ‘Brew a Better World’ 2030 goals and is a proud statement of our commitment to the Netherlands.”

“This center connects our pioneering brewing legacy with the best of modern science,” says Hubert te Braake, director of research and development at Heineken. “Named after Dr. Henry Pierre Heineken, the first successor of Heineken founder Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the center stands for both scientific excellence and bold thinking. From next-gen fermentation techniques to improved packaging, we are innovating across the full brewing value chain. Every new product developed here aims to become part of tomorrow’s drinking culture, creating new rituals while staying rooted in what makes beer sociable and enjoyable.”

The R&D Centre Connects Zoeterwoude with Global Universities

Located near the Delft University of Technology and Europe’s largest brewery, the center bridges academic research, brewing expertise and global market needs. The center is home to cross-disciplinary collaboration between Heineken’s international R&D teams, universities and suppliers, driving improvements in sustainable brewing and fermentation science.

“This center is not just a facility; it is a launch pad for innovation in sustainable brewing,” says Professor Jack Pronk, head of the department of biotechnology at Delft University of Technology. “This long-term commitment to scientific excellence further strengthens Heineken’s position at the forefront of innovative beer research. At TU Delft, we are proud that our researchers and students will contribute to the center’s mission.”

“We are pleased that Heineken has chosen Zoeterwoude as the location for its new Global R&D Centre,” says Erwin Nijsse, director-general for business policy and innovation at the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs. “Heineken’s investment not only underlines the Netherlands’ leading position in the global food technology sector and makes a valuable contribution to our knowledge economy through partnerships with both Dutch and globally leading universities.”

About the Dr. H.P. Heineken Centre

The center is named after Dr. Henry Pierre Heineken (1886–1971). As a Doctor of Chemistry, the second-generation brewer developed and implemented quality improvements and laboratory-fueled ideas. His knowledge of chemistry and business acumen positioned him as the first successor to Heineken founder Gerard Adriaan Heineken and his wife, Mary Tindal, in 1914.