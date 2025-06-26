Using Food Safety Audits to Identify Risks

Most food safety assurance systems rely on robust hazard analysis and preventative control programs, but how do you verify that the steps you have taken are working? Can you wait until the next periodic audit, or should you act sooner?

Successful, industry-leading food manufacturers regularly use audits to identify potential risks and verify the effectiveness of their internal controls. Performed internally, or by a knowledgeable food safety consultant, an audit review can provide a non-biased, well-informed overview of your food safety plan and practices.





Audit or Inspect?

A food inspection and a food safety audit can both help to improve operational performance. They also both assess compliance with set standards. There are, however, subtle differences.

A food safety audit is a systematic evaluation of food facility documentation to determine if food safety practices, programs and related activities, including procedures and record keeping, are achieving planned expectations. Generally, an auditor looks at data over a set period to see if positive or negative trends are developing.

In comparison, food safety inspections provide a thorough physical review of a food facility to assess what is happening in production during a precise moment in time. This snapshot – typically lasting between two and four days – gives a realistic assessment of conditions. These can be both positive and negative.

When inspecting a critical control point (CCP), an inspector may look for any potential contaminant events that if left unaddressed may prompt an investigation. When conducting an audit, qualified personnel will review the effectiveness of a HARPC or HACCP plan and ensure it is being implemented correctly.

The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act mandates routine inspections typically conducted by either local health departments or regulatory agencies. Although food safety audits are not a legal requirement, by conducting internal or external audits, food processors can be assured their processes are conforming to these defined food safety standards.





Managing a Failure

Poor record-keeping and non-compliance with established food safety plans are some of the top reasons that food and beverage manufacturers fail their audits. In audit terms, a non-conformance issue simply notifies a food processor that something needs to be addressed to comply with food safety rules, regulations and supplier contractual obligations.

For example, when equipment and surfaces deteriorate, they can present a possible contamination risk. Auditing highlights these issues and ensures they are resolved before an inspection.

To assess performance and knowledge of good manufacturing practices, a Traceability Performance Assessment can also be conducted. This timed traceability recall exercise can be added to any GMP inspection and helps to promote food safety compliance amongst staff.





Be Prepared

An audit checklist should cover all aspects of production that affect food safety practices. Most auditors will expect to examine documentation, records, premises, practices, equipment and processes. Signs of pest infestation, hygiene protocols, temperature control, and food handler and machine operative training and competence will all be scrutinized.

Post-audit, the successes and non-compliances flagged by the investigation should be examined by the relevant staff and auditing personnel. Once a course of action to address and prevent future non-conformances is established, food processors can implement these changes.

For inspection equipment, specific GFSI standards should be followed — particularly the testing of food metal detectors and X-ray systems.





Moving Goalposts

Food safety audits play an essential role in supporting safe food consumption, brand integrity, regulatory compliance, supply chain management, risk assessment and prevention, and promoting operational excellence. Given the numerous critical control points in a processing plant, Fortress advises routinely and systematically revisiting potential hygiene and contamination hazards as part of a regular risk assessment and food safety program.