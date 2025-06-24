GEA Launches High-Speed Bake Extruder

GEA has introduced its latest innovation for the baking industry: the Bake Extruder, a precision-engineered system designed to meet the demands of medium- to large-scale biscuit manufacturers and developed for high-volume and -speed applications. The extruder delivers flexibility, productivity and hygienic operation, whether deployed as a standalone unit or integrated with downstream oven systems.

GEA’s Bake Extruder has been developed to address a range of industrial baking needs, supporting various production styles, including wirecut, co-extruded, filled, continuous extruded and like-deposited products. These formats are commonly used in the production of cookies, bars and biscuits with varied textures, fillings and inclusions.

“GEA identified current needs in a customer survey and aligned its engineering accordingly,” says Matteo Pasquali, application manager for soft dough at GEA. “From customer interviews, we learned that the industry demands higher performance, greater flexibility, easier cleaning and enhanced product variety. The Bake Extruder is our response to those requests.”

Modular Versatility

The system offers modularity with interchangeable dies and cutting mechanisms, including a redesigned wirecut system that can operate at speeds of up to 350 strokes per minute across a 1,700-mm maximum working width. For specific product formats, the machine delivers a performance of 130 cuts per minute when producing encapsulated cookies, as well as up to 250 cuts per minute for continuous extruded products.

To enhance versatility, the extruder is equipped with customizable filler blocks and can be configured with lobe pumps. These lobe pumps are well-suited for processing aerated and softer doughs that may contain inclusions, such as chocolate chips or dried fruits, ensuring accurate dosing and maintaining product integrity.

Precision and Control

GEA’s Bake Extruder is powered by brushless motors, enabling control over extrusion speed and cut timing. Servo-driven axes ensure repeatability and minimal variance in product size and shape, which are essential for maintaining consistent quality in high-throughput environments. The option to integrate lobe pumps – which provide gentle and accurate dosing for delicate or aerated doughs – adds another level of precision, particularly for filled or layered products.

Hygienic Design

GEA’s Bake Extruder introduces a newly developed Human Machine Interface (HMI) with an independent control box, offering intuitive operation, multilevel access and recipe management. The system is also compatible with ERP integration for streamlined data exchange and predictive maintenance via performance analysis tools.

Hygienic design principles have been applied throughout the extruder. Components, including servo motors, shafts and supports, are accessible for inspection and cleaning. A removable hopper, open-head configuration and photoelectric safety barriers enable safe sanitation while maintaining compliance with food safety standards. Stainless steel elements near the nip point also contribute to reduced component wear.