Seasoning Made from Midwest Corn Celebrated During Umami Seasoning Day

Umami Seasoning Day on July 25 celebrated one of the Midwest’s homegrown products and an essential taste in the culinary world – umami.

With headquarters in Itasca, Ill., umami seasoning producer Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America uses a fermentation process to turn locally grown corn into the umami seasoning monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Umami Seasoning Day is a celebration rooted in the history and values of The Ajinomoto Group, of which Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition is an affiliate. The journey began in 1908 when Kikunae Ikeda discovered that the amino acid found in traditional Japanese seaweed soup, glutamate, is the source of umami – the savory fifth taste found in many foods. This discovery led to the founding of The Ajinomoto Group and the introduction of the world’s first umami seasoning, monosodium glutamate, in 1909.

Since then, The Ajinomoto Group has been a pioneer in amino acid research and innovated to help people eat well and live well. Umami Seasoning Day is a tribute to this legacy, celebrating the flavors of umami and its role in enhancing the taste of food around the world.

For this year’s celebration, Chris Koetke, executive chef at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, created three recipes featuring MSG, in time for backyard barbecues: Grilled Corn and Chipotle Dip, Umami Sliders and Mediterranean Umami Guacamole.

“Grilling season is the perfect time to celebrate umami flavors,” Koetke says. “We know umami as the ‘fifth taste,’ which enhances the food’s depth and richness, making it indispensable for cooks. I handpicked these recipes for home cooks who want to incorporate umami flavors into their summer dishes.”

Koetke has decades of culinary experience, including leading Chicago eatery Les Nomades and serving as a culinary instructor, author and host of a national TV cooking show.

As an extension of Umami Seasoning Day, Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition is offering foodies an online quiz to find their own “YOUMAMI” flavor personality and then matching them to a corresponding promotional seasoning blend created by its team, including Shaken Not Stirred, Street Heat, A Slice of Innovation or Ramen Remix. These seasoning blends showcase the versatility of umami.