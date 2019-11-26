PackagingCannabis
Child-Resistant Tins

Hoffmann Neopac Opaque Tins
November 26, 2019
Company: Hoffmann Neopac
Website: www.hoffmann.ch

Design Snapshot: Hoffmann Neopac has introduced recyclable, child-resistant opaque tins for packaging damp and dry cannabis products. The tins are suitable for a variety of cannabis products, including edibles, and are designed to enhance quality image. Available for packaging volumes ranging from 50-500 ml, the tins protect flavor and maintain cannabis product and active ingredient integrity. All tins and tubes are U.S. 16 CFR 1700.1-certified, a distinction now required for high-dose cannabis packaging in the U.S.   

