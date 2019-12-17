TrackMyWay track and trace solution

Dry Processing
December 17, 2019
Antares Vision - www.antaresvision.com

TrackMyWay provides dialogue between various stakeholders throughout a product’s supply chain journey and lifecycle. Designed for a range of industries, including premium foods and beverages, the data shared and stored via TrackMyWay helps manage recalls, as it can oversee product movement at a granular level as single units of sale. This helps minimize the economic impact of defective goods.

