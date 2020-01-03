Food SafetyLatest headlines
Salvadorean string cheese recalled for possible listeria

Production suspended to investigate source

January 3, 2020
Rose Shilling
Limena LLC recalled 1-lb. blocks of Salvadorean semisoft string cheese (quesillo cheese) for possible listeria contamination

The cheese was distributed to retail stores and through mail orders. The cheese comes in a clear vacuum package with a blue and white label, marked with lot #1041020.

Routine testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found Listeria monocytogenes in one cheese block sample.

The Palm Springs, Fla., company suspended production of the product while it and the FDA investigate the problem’s source.

No illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall announcement.

The company urged people who bought the cheese to discard it. Anyone with questions may call the company at 561-541-5206 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST weekdays.

