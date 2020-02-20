Crown packaging received sustainability awards

Crown Holdings packaging company recognized its facilities that make transit packaging for their sustainability efforts including reclaiming waste and reducing energy use.

The Yardley, Pa., company gave the Chairman’s Sustainability Award to:

Virton, Belgium: The stretch film facility invested in a reclaim line that enabled 90% of its waste to be reprocessed and upcycled into usable material. The plant also helped a customer reduce its environmental footprint by 60%. The team also made significant progress across multiple metrics over a three-year period, including a 62% reduction in its CO 2 footprint, a 45% reduction in water usage and waste disposal savings of $50,000. The plant has a voluntary agreement with its local region to reduce energy consumption by about 7% in the next five years.

Sriracha, Thailand: The plant received multiple external awards for work in the surrounding community and prioritizes wellness-focused initiatives for employees. It started a project in support of breastfeeding and provides annual health checkups. The plant also has rationalized its fan-cooling systems to reduce energy usage by 70%.

Bangalore, India: The site, which manufactures dunnage air bags and inflation tools, developed multiple programs to assist local communities in economic and social need. The plant supported over 1,500 students through initiatives to provide free midday meal assistance and to upgrade nine schools. The plant also offered free health checkups for its 330 employees and implemented a Safety Week celebration, highlighting internal progress and encouraging a continued focus on safety.

For more information, visit www.crowncork.com