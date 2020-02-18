Single-shell coating drum
February 18, 2020
Heat and Control Inc. - www.heatandcontrol.com
The Spray Dynamics coating drum provides variable tilt frame assembly, and the product flight design exposes each piece of product to liquid and dry coating applications. The sanitary operation is designed to allow for simple cleaning in snack, dairy and other process-specific applications including snack foods; prepared foods; meat, poultry and seafood; nuts; french fries; coffee and tea; pasta; cheese; pet food and treats; and vegetables, salad and fruit.
