February 18, 2020
WIPOTEC-OCS Inc. - www.wipotec.com
Quality control solutions include a high-speed checkweigher for various packages, an ultracompact X-ray scanner measuring 70 cm wide, and a serialization unit that offers pharma-level traceability for all relevant applications, including cannabis packaging. The HC-A Checkweigher verifies package weight to ensure the exact amount of product. The precision helps eliminate underfills or overfills.
