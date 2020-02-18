Dry Processing
Quality control solutions include a high-speed checkweigher for various packages, an ultracompact X-ray scanner measuring 70 cm wide, and a serialization unit that offers pharma-level traceability for all relevant applications, including cannabis packaging. The HC-A Checkweigher verifies package weight to ensure the exact amount of product. The precision helps eliminate underfills or overfills.

