Super Bowl venue trades plastic cups and bottles for aluminum

Announcements of drinks in aluminum containers seem to be picking up, and two that stood out recently were for some of the beer and water served at the Super Bowl.

At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Bud Light came in “infinitely” recyclable aluminum cups from Ball Corp., in partnership with Centerplate, the venue’s catering service.

Ball says is designed the lightweight cups because of consumer’s sustainable product demands. The cups will help eliminate more than 500,000 plastic cups annually from the stadium’s supply chain, the announcement says.

“Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled,” the announcement says, noting that 75% of aluminum ever produced is still in use today.

PepsiCo and Centerplate, part of Sodexo, also offered more than 100,000 aluminum cans of AQUAFINA water for fans. The effort is part of the venue’s mission to phase out about 99% of single-use plastics this year.



For more information, visit www.ball.com, www.centerplate.com