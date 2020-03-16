New Products
New Plant Products

Packaging for meat, poultry

UMLA FS-400 flow wrapper
March 16, 2020
KEYWORDS meat products / packaging design / poultry / wrapping
Order Reprints
No Comments

Harpak-ULMA - www.harpak-ulma.com

The UMLA FS-400 flow wrapper is designed specifically for the fresh poultry and meat packaging market segment. It’s made to produce cost-effective packaging for raw food products that often vary in size and shape. The sanitary cantilever design allows easy access to all components of the infeed conveyer, sealing rollers and cross sealing assemblies and employs a single mechanical cabinet for motors and drive components, as well as a single electrical cabinet.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.