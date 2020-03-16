New Plant Products
Packaging for meat, poultry
March 16, 2020
No Comments
Harpak-ULMA - www.harpak-ulma.com
The UMLA FS-400 flow wrapper is designed specifically for the fresh poultry and meat packaging market segment. It’s made to produce cost-effective packaging for raw food products that often vary in size and shape. The sanitary cantilever design allows easy access to all components of the infeed conveyer, sealing rollers and cross sealing assemblies and employs a single mechanical cabinet for motors and drive components, as well as a single electrical cabinet.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.