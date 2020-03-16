Packaging for meat, poultry

Harpak-ULMA - www.harpak-ulma.com

The UMLA FS-400 flow wrapper is designed specifically for the fresh poultry and meat packaging market segment. It’s made to produce cost-effective packaging for raw food products that often vary in size and shape. The sanitary cantilever design allows easy access to all components of the infeed conveyer, sealing rollers and cross sealing assemblies and employs a single mechanical cabinet for motors and drive components, as well as a single electrical cabinet.