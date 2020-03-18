Hollymatic Corp. - www.hollymatic.com

Designed to work with any piece of equipment from 200 to 500 V, this lockout/tagout system (LOTOS) replaces standard disconnect operations on processing equipment. The disconnect senses energy forces connected through the system to the piece of equipment—this could be hydraulic, pneumatic, electric or any extra motion caused from equipment operation. Once the system has sensed that all energy sources have been dissipated, operating personnel can press the unlock push button, turn the on/off handle, and lockout/tagout the machine.