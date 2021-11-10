The company has developed lockout/tagout (LoTo) locks for its entire hygienic valve technology range. Mechanical or pneumatic locks help plant operators protect their workforce from hazards in production. Units are subject to electrical, mechanical, chemical, hydraulic and pneumatic forces, while their components can cause serious injuries if they are not properly disconnected from energy sources. Each unit comprises a shut-off device that fixes the valve in the open or closed position and an optional lock that only authorized individuals can open. The type of fixing varies depending on the type of valve; they are available for all nominal diameters and actuator sizes and can easily be retrofitted. Butterfly valves can be shut off mechanically. The disk lock version uses a pin that is pushed into the valve stem.