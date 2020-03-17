Pace Processing streamlines throughput on baked goods line

For the past almost 20 years, Pace Processing, a commercial bakery located in British Columbia, Canada has experienced consistent growth. Since 2014, it has seen double-digit growth rates every year, producing a range of frozen foods for the North American retail and food service industries. These include cakes, baked goods, pizzas, pizza toppings, gluten-free toppings, and other baked goods. The company maintains six production plants with close to 97,000 square feet of space.

“We have grown substantially,” says Jason Darrah, vice president of operations at Pace Processing. “We have done a good job offering a variety of products, from focaccia bread to pepperoni cheese sticks to a cake line and gluten-free facilities. With this increased growth, we recognized the need to automate.”

But, automation comes with its own set of challenges. Inadequate machinery tends to require more maintenance and troubleshooting, leading to a significant amount of human labor and downtime. These factors can offset profit margins. Systems properly designed for a specific application result in quicker production output, fewer malfunctions and more uptime, yielding improved profits.

“Our need was for case erecting, case sealing and tray forming machines that would allow our process lines to operate efficiently,” says Darrah. “In 2014, we were running several other case packers, but because of our growth they were no longer able to handle the output on our lines, and considerable machine servicing was required to keep them operational. It was then that we began looking for better automation options.”

Semi-automatic case taper

One of those options was a semi-automatic case taper from Wexxar Bel—a manufacturer of machines for automated, corrugated container packaging applications. Pace acquired a BEL 150 semi-automatic pressure-sensitive case taper for use on one of its end-of-line packing operations. The case sealer can seal a wide range of case sizes at speeds up to 30 cases per minute with quick size changeovers.

“A team from Wexxar Bel came over and looked at what we were doing for our packaging lines,” says Darrah. “They measured our rooms, evaluated our output, and gave us several different options. Our first step was to implement the case sealer, which provided an economical and effective way to minimize manual labor.”

As Pace continued to expand, it added the BEL 150 to all of its processing lines at each of its six manufacturing facilities. The company then continued to look at further automating its case forming and erecting processes.

Automating case forming, erecting and packing

In Pace's high-throughput lines, the company began looking at replacing some of its older case former/packers with more reliable equipment. Again, the company turned to Wexxar Bel for options. Pace settled on the BEL 505 semi-automatic case-former and pack station for two of its facilities.

The Bel case former and pack station can handle and form a wide range of case sizes and various case types, with a versatile design that allows a high degree of customization. More important, this setup makes product changeovers easy, quick, and flexible. Tool-less case size changes are simple and quick, with change points accessible from both operational sides of the machine.

“We installed these systems in 2018,” says Darrah. “The case former and pack station allows us to produce and pack about eight full cases a minute. These are in place at our high-throughput pizza topping plants. In one of these plants we have line changes four or five times a day, so the machine has to be very fast on changeovers, which can be accomplished in under five minutes.”

In these plants, Pace pairs up both the case sealer, and case former and pack station, allowing one operator to form, pack and seal corrugated cases in a single operation. On one of its lines, Pace has also paired a BEL 505 with a BEL 252 fully-automatic case sealer for extra automation in one of its lines.

Tray forming

In addition to the end-of-line case packing and sealing processes, Pace wanted to upgrade its automation for tray forming to support its sheet cake production line. The paper-based trays, which are 12 x 16 x 2.5 inches, are put onto baking sheets, cake batter is deposited into the trays, then into ovens for baking.

Once baked, the sheet cake may be cut into different shapes and sizes depending on the customers’ requirements—or it may be shipped as-is, as a bulk item, in which case the tray acts as the support for the cake when it is moved downstream through the packaging line.

“To automate this tray forming process, we selected the IPAK TF200 fully-automatic tray former, again from Wexxar Bel,” says Darrah. “We looked at other systems, but the TF200 was definitely more robust for our needs and has a high level of flexibility. We can interchange the mandrel on the machine to achieve different depths or tray sizes should we desire in the future. We were also attracted to the fact that size changes can be performed in less than 10 minutes.”

The IPAK TF200 is capable of forming a wide range of tray sizes, including regular slotted trays in various configurations. This includes a full range of four-corner glued trays, one- and two-piece telescoping trays, and variations of triangulated-corner and self-locking trays. The tray former permits diagnostics and advanced programming capabilities to be set up in multiple configurations to suit the needs of the user.

“The machine will continuously operate at speeds of up to 40 trays per minute,” says Darrah. “But currently we are running it at 50 to 55 percent of the machine’s capability at 22 trays per minute.”

Automation is a continuing process

Pace has grown from four employees to more than 360. The need to automate is a continuing process to keep up with the demand for the company's frozen baked goods.

“Having the automated machinery is just part of the solution,” says Darrah. “We wanted our machines to be user-friendly, so that they are easy to operate. And that is what we have achieved. Ensuring that the machine operators are trained sufficiently to run the equipment with precision and safety, and with proper maintenance is an integral part of ensuring the company's production lines run optimally.”

