ABB to offer digital services free of charge due to COVID-19 pandemic

Many manufacturers can benefit from digital solutions that enable them to manage their production lines remotely and to keep robot systems running at optimal performance with less human interaction, particularly given the current need for social distancing and remote work. Digital tools also help users continue to work and prepare for projects that will be ready to go as soon as everyone returns to the workplace.

Beginning Friday, March 27, ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business will make key software services available free of charge to its customers until Dec. 31, 2020.

Among the services included are condition monitoring and diagnostics, asset management software and remote troubleshooting and monitoring of production lines for the delivery of important supplies.

ABB customers who already have access to the following technologies but want advice and guidance on how to utilize them have the opportunity to contact their local ABB representative.

The software being made available free of charge includes:

ABB Ability Connected Services – Condition Monitoring & Diagnostics

ABB’s Connected Services platform monitors the health and performance of single robots or entire fleets, helping customers to monitor and run robot systems at optimal performance remotely. ABB Ability™ Connected Services provide actionable intelligence that allows service experts to address issues that could lead to costly unplanned stoppages before they occur.

Key features include:

A secure 24/7 monitoring and diagnostics service

Identification of the most frequent failures

Condition Monitoring and trend analytics for mechanical units and controller measurements

Immediate critical alarm notifications via e-mail

System snapshot in case of alarm for fast root cause analytics

MyRobot and alarm dashboard with actionable information

Virtual training support during office hours

RobotStudio

RobotStudio® is ABB's simulation and offline programming software, offering a complete digital replica (digital twin) of physical assets or systems so you can see what’s going on in your production line remotely. ABB’s RobotStudio offline programming tool enables users to create, simulate and test a complete robot installation in a virtual 3D environment without having to visit or disturb their actual production line. All RobotStudio functionalities, including all Powerpacks and CAD convertors, digital twin and Virtual Reality meetings will now be available free of charge.

Virtual Technical Support

If technical support is needed, ABB can offer free virtual technical support enabled via video (Skype, Zoom, Teams). To access this support please contact your local ABB representative.