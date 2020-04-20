Conveyor system for non-round bottles

Multi-Conveyor - www.multi-conveyor.com

The stainless steel tabletop and plastic belt conveyor system includes pneumatic stops to form a row of products at the face of the table. A pneumatic sweep arm pushes a single row at a time onto the table when the system is in accumulation mode. The bidirectional tables are designed to index with every row of product then discharge in the same method, using a pneumatic puller to extract each row.