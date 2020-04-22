New ProductsDry Processing
PrimoLinear V-5 weigh filling machine

Weigh filling machine
April 22, 2020
The PrimoLinear V-5 net weigh filling machine automatically weighs and dispenses a wide variety of food products, including produce, cheese, meat and poultry. Integrated with the Bingo Bagger wicket pouch machine, the packaging system is designed to accurately weigh and dispense from 500 grams to 10 pounds into a single pouch.

