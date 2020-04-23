Batch weighing and dosing

Volkmann - www.volkmannusa.com

Controlled weighing and dosing systems have accurate batch weighing, within +/-1% or better, in processes such as feeding a mixer with solids according to a specified recipe, initial weighing of delivered raw material, unloading smaller batches from big bags, weighing of the receiving stirrer vessel, and measured conveying and weighing to ensure batch quality. Single, three and four load cell configurations are available depending upon application.