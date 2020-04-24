Mobile dumper-conveyor system

Flexicon - www.flexicon.com

The system’s screw conveyor can operate independently or mated to the drum dumper and can feed material to elevated process equipment and storage vessels. The only moving part contacting material is a rugged inner screw, which can move both free-flowing and non-free-flowing materials with no separation of blended products. The screw is driven beyond the point of discharge, preventing material contact with seals or bearings. Removal of the hopper lid allows manual dumping and feeding from upstream equipment.