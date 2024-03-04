Flexicon has introduced a Twin Tilt-Down Flexible Screw Conveyor system with dual hoppers on a common mobile base, constructed and finished to 3-A sanitary standards.

Ready to plug-in and run, the self-contained system can fill two vessels with the same material simultaneously or convey two different materials. Mounted on a frame with locking casters for in-plant mobility, it can be utilized in multiple locations and rolled to a washdown booth.

Each 4-cu.-ft. (113 liter) hopper is equipped with grates capable of supporting a 250-lb. (115 kg) bag of material, level sensors and mechanical agitator assemblies to promote flow into the conveyor inlets.

The company says the two BEV-CO conveyors move dry bulk solids efficiently without product degradation, including non-free-flowing materials that pack, cake, smear, fluidize, compress or are otherwise problematic to convey. The screws are the only moving parts contacting material and are driven beyond the point at which material is discharged, eliminating wear and contamination related to product contacting seals and bearings.

Discharge housings of the conveyors are supported by dual motorized booms that cantilever from the mobile base, allowing discharge of material into processing equipment or storage vessels. The support boom and conveyor assembly can be tilted down to maneuver through standard doorways and aisles and around corners.

The system is constructed to 3-A standards and features sanitary quick-release clean out caps, quick-disconnect discharge box access covers and wash-down motors.

The stainless NEMA 4X control panel allows operation of either or both conveyors. HMI controls allow manual and automatic start/stop, reverse and variable speed adjustment.