Recalled packs of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches actually contain peanut butter variety

Outer carton doesn’t declare peanut

May 4, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS cartons / labeling / recalls
Mondelēz Global recalled some RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size cartons because they mistakenly contain the peanut butter version.

The recall was needed because of undeclared peanut on the outer packaging, the company says. However, the outer carton does have an allergen advisory statement that says the product “may contain peanuts.” The 16 individually wrapped, six-cracker sandwiches inside are properly labeled as RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and declare peanut as an ingredient.

The recall is for 21.6-oz. cartons available at stores across the U.S. with UPC code 0 44000 03826 7 and best by dates listed as: 18SEP20, 20SEP20, 28SEP20, 29SEP20, 30SEP20, 01OCT20 or 02OCT20.

There have been no reported illnesses to Mondelēz Global as of its recall announcement, and the company says it is issuing the recall as a precaution.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure that this issue does not recur,” the recall notice says.

People with the crackers should throw them away, Mondelēz advises. Anyone with questions may contact the company at 844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT weekdays.

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor.

