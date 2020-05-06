Bulk bag filling system from Flexicon

Flexicon Corp. - www.flexicon.com

Featuring dual Swing-Down fillers fed by high capacity weigh hoppers, the system can achieve fill rates of up to 40 bulk bags per hour. The unit simultaneously lowers and pivots each fill head into a vertically oriented position that places the inflatable spout connection collar, inflator button and four bag loop latches within reach of an operator standing on the plant floor, increasing the safety and speed of connecting bulk bags.