New Products
New Plant Products

Bulk bag filling system from Flexicon

Bulk bag filling system
May 6, 2020
KEYWORDS bulk handling / Filling / weighing
Reprints
No Comments

Flexicon Corp. - www.flexicon.com

Featuring dual Swing-Down fillers fed by high capacity weigh hoppers, the system can achieve fill rates of up to 40 bulk bags per hour. The unit simultaneously lowers and pivots each fill head into a vertically oriented position that places the inflatable spout connection collar, inflator button and four bag loop latches within reach of an operator standing on the plant floor, increasing the safety and speed of connecting bulk bags.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.