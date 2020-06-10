New ProductsDry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Hygienic batch mixers

hygienic batch mixers
June 10, 2020
KEYWORDS hygienic design / mixing
Gericke USA - www.gerickegroup.com

Multiflux GMS mixers feature a proprietary, hygienic design as standard to promote fast, complete cleaning, ensure product purity, and minimize risk of batch-to-batch cross-contamination. They have an oversized entry door that seals the entire front of the mixer during operation then fully opens with no tools to invite safe, easy access to the internals for a thorough cleaning of the mixing chamber. Suitable for gently mixing food, dairy, grain, nutrition and other products requiring sanitary processing.

