equipment for essential business

June 10, 2020
Bunting Magnetics - www.buntingmagnetics.com

The company’s magnetic separation, metal detection and conveying equipment keeps essential businesses, such as food processing, operating smoothly. The equipment separates, detects and removes ferrous and nonferrous metal contaminants from foods, ranging from flour to meat to final packaged products. If any sort of metal contamination were to be present in food, equipment in the food processing line could be damaged and operations could be forced to shut down.

