Reverse-lift double planetary mixers

Available in a reverse-lift design that raises the vessel to the mixing position, rather than lowering the agitator assembly, DPM-100 mixers can process both wet (pastes and slurries) and dry (granulations and powder blends) applications, including semi-solids (gels and dough-like materials). CIP system includes a total of five ports with rotating spray nozzles directed at the gearbox, agitators and vessel. Raw material feeding equipment may be hard-piped to the vacuum hood.