Company: ValTara S.R.L

Website: www.valtaratec.com

For the latest insights on developing cannabis-infused food and beverages, visit cannabisproductsmagazine.com

Equipment Snapshot: The ValTara automatic triple-chuck capping machine is capable of accommodating various size jars and meeting production rates up to 100 cycles per minute. A conveyor continuously feeds bottles, containers or jars to the star wheel. Chuck assemblies are rotated on the turret of the rotary capping machine. Empty chucks pass over the swinging arm carrying each cap for automatic pick and place. As each chuck is precisely lowered over the container, the turret continues to rotate and the cap is precisely aligned with the revolving bottle, container, or jar then accurately torqued. Then chuck assemblies release the cap and the chuck rises while capped bottles are neatly discharged from the machine.