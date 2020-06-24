Sublingual Micropearl Dispenser

Company: Evielab

Website: www.evielab.com

Design Snapshot: Evielab’s patent-pending micropearl technology dissolves quickly under the tongue and is as discreet as a breath mint. Each pearl consists of purified CBD and CBG (cannabigerol) combined with natural terpenes. They come in effect-based profiles that may provide energy for sports performance, pain relief, relaxation, sexual drive, sleep, immunity and brain focus. Evie pearls are all natural with no additives, sugar, GMOs, or THC.

The unique dispenser for Evie pearls delivers an exact dose of 5 mg in each pearl. The pharmaceutical-grade plastic capsule, injected at the highest level to meet stringent clean standards, measures out a single pearl dosage. The dispenser is designed to “pop” the pearl into the mouth without any cross-contamination among users.