New Plant Products
Smart access web server module
July 17, 2020
Siemens - www.siemens.com
Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module is designed to mount directly onto the drive. By providing a Wi-Fi hotspot, the wireless connection on this module facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring and maintenance on a range of machines and production equipment. Security features enable limit/restrict operator access and control functionality.
