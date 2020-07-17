New Products
Smart access web server module

July 17, 2020
KEYWORDS Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
Siemens - www.siemens.com

Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module is designed to mount directly onto the drive. By providing a Wi-Fi hotspot, the wireless connection on this module facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring and maintenance on a range of machines and production equipment. Security features enable limit/restrict operator access and control functionality.

