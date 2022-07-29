Siemens announced the launch of its Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module, designed to mount directly onto the drive, transforming a mobile device or laptop into a virtual operator panel for drive control. By providing a wifi hot spot, the wireless connection on this module facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring and maintenance on a variety of machines and production equipment.

A simple, embedded graphical user interface (GUI) is designed to enable easy use of the Sinamics V20 in every phase of operation. No separate app is required, nor is a written operator manual needed, which aims to make operation of this new server module and subsequent drive control highly intuitive and easy-to-learn.

Smart Access provides access to the Sinamics V20, up to 100 meters away, even when the drive is located in difficult-to-access installations. Utilizing WPA2 security, the web server module offers full flexibility with both iOS and Android operating systems, along with commonly used HTML5-capable web browsers such as Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer and others.

A built-in, multi-color LED provides quick communication status readout. Security features enable limit/restrict operator access and control functionality.

In use, the Sinamics V20 Smart Access module requires only a few steps to set up and no installation or download of additional software is needed. The onboard Quick Set-up Wizard provides users a fast and easy commissioning procedure, enabling all the following: motor data can be entered and checked, connection macros for digital inputs/outputs can be activated, application macros can be selected and activated for pumps, fans, compressors and other devices plus the common and frequently used parameters on the drive can be set for motor start, acceleration, deceleration, min./max. speed, etc.

Smart Access allows monitoring of the drive status including speed, current, voltage, temperature and power, as well as drive servicing, with an overview of alarms, faults and individual values. Fault codes can be transferred via e-mail to a local service provider, while the immediate status of all digital and analog inputs and outputs can be checked at a glance. Parameter adjustment, motor test functions and full data back-up, storage and sharing with fast firmware downloads can all be accomplished via the web server.