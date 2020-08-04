This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Designed to capture static weighments of products as they manually move down a conveyor line, the roller conveyor scale can be added to a new or existing conveyor system to help speed production and increase operational efficiencies. The scale weighs products ranging from 0.2 to 250 pds. and accommodates objects from 32" to 36".
