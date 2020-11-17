Fairbanks Scales Inc. - www.fairbanks.com

Designed to save material handling time and reduce the need to lift products on and off a conveyor, unit consists of a frame (of typical floor conveyor height) with rails, galvanized steel rollers, integrated scale and an integrated 5-digit weight display. Load cells are protected below the rollers in each of the platform’s corners. Adjustable feet increase or decrease height, and the scale can be configured to fit the customer’s specs. Scale is powered through a USB port or with a USB-to-AC power adapter accessory.