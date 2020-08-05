WIPOTEC-OCS - www.wipotec-ocs.com/us

The catchweigher features a single central sensor in the scale’s weigh bridge for a streamlined single-sensor weighing process and reduction in wear and tear. It records in real time all maintenance-relevant data, including lifespans of transport and toothed belts; necessary weigh cell cleaning to combat contamination; and potential drive component imbalances, all of which is stored, analyzed and evaluated to calculate the probability for maintenance-centric events.