JBS has found itself at the center of coronavirus-related controversies in 2020. The union that represents more than 3,000 JBS plant employees in Greeley, Colorado filed formal complaints against the meat processor over ongoing pay and workplace concerns. Around 300 workers at the plant tested positive for Covid-19, representing the most deaths of meat processing plant workers due to the coronavirus.

Over the last year, a number of large-scale acquisitions were completed by JBS, including: the purchase of US meat-packing business Empire Packing Company and its Ledbetter meat brand for $238 million; an agreement made with Bunge which sees the agrifood company sell its margarine and mayonnaise assets to the Brazilian subsidiary of JBS, Seara Alimentos, for 700 million reals ($170.64 million); and JBS-controlled Pilgrim’s Pride’s £290 million acquisition of UK pork producer Tulip Limited from Danish Crow.

Within its Seara Alimentos subsidiary, JBS developed a range of plant-based meat alternatives, and opened an innovation hub for the development of plant-based products.

Ranking (last five years):

2020: 4

2019: 4

2018: 4

2017: 5

2016: 3

Year end:

December, 2019

Currency:

R$

Total sales, local currency:

204,524

Food sales, local currency:

192,250

Total sales, $:

51,910

Food sales, $:

48,795

Key leadership:

Andre Nogueira, CEO, JBS USA

Denilson Molina, CFO, JBS USA

Shannon Grassl, President, JBS USA Regional Beef

Bob Krebs, President and COO, JBS USA Pork

Brent Eastwood, President, JBS Australia

