Using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) techniques to optimize airflow within the filter, the company was able to reduce the length of the filter bags from up to 7 meters to just 4.5 meters. By reducing the diameter and increasing the number of bags within the filter chamber, it retained the total filtration surface area of the SANICIP system. The de-dusting system is composed of super-sonic nozzles and rapid diaphragm valves, so the system ensures the powder that builds up on the bags is pulsed down into the bottom of the filter.