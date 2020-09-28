This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The WIN5 on the company’s tank mount series provides a high-contrast 6-digit LED display to show gross and net weight values of the measured mass. It is equipped with operating pushbuttons that allow for tare weight and zero setting for empty vessels. Its stainless-steel enclosure makes it suitable for process industries such as food and beverage.
