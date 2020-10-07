Meijer recalled whole cantaloupes and some cut fruit containers for possible salmonella, found in a sampling investigation by agriculture authorities.

The grocery and retail supercenter chain, along with Eagle Produce in Aguila, Ariz., recalled the cantaloupe sold from Sept. 26 through Oct. 5 at Meijer stores in in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The whole cantaloupes have sticker labels that say Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce. If a cantaloupe from the stores has no sticker, Meijer says people should consider it part of the recall. The grocer based in Grand Rapids, Mich., used cantaloupe from Eagle Produce for store-made cups, bowls and trays of fruit.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development conducted the sampling investigation.

No illnesses had been reported at the time of the recall announcement. People who bought the cantaloupe should throw it away, or they may return it to a Meijer store for a refund.

Anyone with recall questions should call Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These products in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand label are part of the recall:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 - Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries